Electricity Ministry improves production capacity, up 2000 MW

KUWAIT: The Undersecretary of Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity and Water Mohammad Boushehri revealed yesterday that production capacity of the electrical network increased by 2000 MW due to two major projects, northern Al-Zour power station and Subbiya.

Boushehri said in an interview with Al-Anbaa daily that Al-Zour power station, which entered service with full production capacity in November of last year will contribute 1.500 megawatts, equivalent to 10 percent of the total energy in the electric grid.

Meanwhile, Assistant Undersecretary of the Electricity and Water Ministry for Planning and Training Dr Mashaan Al-Otaibi said that a meeting before applying the new tariffs on power and water consumption took place with civil society organizations and non-profit organizations, and discussion focused on the gradual increase in prices. The meeting also welcomed the decision on tariff unifications, especially since the ministry aims to rationalize consumption, Otaibi added. – KUNA