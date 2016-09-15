Eid security measures

KUWAIT: As part of the security measures taken during the Eid holidays, and upon the instructions from the Deputy PM, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammed Al-Khaled, MoI’s Acting General Security Director Major General Ibrahim Al-Tarrah led an inspection campaign to check the security measures taken in various shopping malls. Also, MoI’s Undersecretary Lit General Suleiman Al-Fahad recently visited Kuwait’s Hajj mission’s headquarters in Makkah. In another development, MoI’s Assistant Undersecretary for Land Borders Security Major General Fuad Saleh Al-Athari toured the northern and southern land border units on the first day of the Eid where he met the security forces posted there.

Lebanese suspect nabbed

A Lebanese was recently arrested on arrival at Kuwait International Airport. 350 grams of hashish was found in his possession. Security sources said that officers had received a tip off concerning the attempt to smuggle the illicit drugs into the country. A case was filed and the suspect was referred to relevant authorities.

Fake info, photo

MoI’s Relations and Security Media Department said that the photos and information circulating on social media networks about the installation of new speed cameras in Kuwait are completely untrue and that those photos were not taken in Kuwait. The department also explained that the traffic department had only installed 180 special sensors a year ago to measure traffic flows on certain roads as a means to collect data for its database.

Tanker driver injured

A water tanker driver was seriously injured when he lost control of his truck in Amghara. Firemen managed to free the driver and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Workers protest

Commenting on news about a demonstration carried out by a number of Asians along Abdali highway, MoI’s Relations and Security Media Department said that Jahra patrol officers rushed to scene and managed to control the demonstrators. The department explained that the demonstrators who are working for an oil company rallied to demand for a First Aid Unit on the site, after one of their colleagues died on site.

Kuwaiti arrested

A Kuwaiti working at the Airport’s Passport Department was recently arrested for facilitating the departure of a number of illegal residents and people from other nationalities using Kuwaiti passports. Security sources said that the ‘illegal’ passengers confessed their crimes and led the police to the suspect who allegedly helped them in return for huge sums of money.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun