Eid prayer inside mosques only: Minister

KUWAIT: Eid prayer will be held inside mosques only in order to ensure the safety of worshipers in coordination with the Interior Ministry, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, State Minister for Municipal Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri said. He added that his ministry prepared for Ramadan months before its arrival by preparing mosques to host Qiyam prayer during the last 10 nights of the holy month. He said that they had 26 centers distributed in the governorates in addition to the Grand Mosque, adding that security measures were outstanding in all Kuwait’s 1,500 mosques.

PAHW staff

Recent numbers at the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) showed that 143 employees including managers were employed there during the past two years. Statistics show that the number of PAHW employees dropped to 1844 from 1987 in 2015. The number of citizens is 1,254 at 68 percent while none Kuwaitis are 590 at 32 percent. Numbers further showed that 61 expat employees were terminated as their number dropped from 651 to 590.

Construction laws

Justice Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs Ali Al-Salman asked Kuwait Municipality to exclude the new justice ministry building in industrial Shuwaikh from height limits in that area. He said the ministry intends to use the current location used as warehouses in industrial Shuwaikh with an area of 4,770 meters squared, which is ideal for constructing a new building that can meet all needs and requirements of the ministry. He said that based on the initial studies which include the areas needed and number of employees, the required area is up to 45,000 square meters which is 10 floors compared with the site area. This would violate the construction laws set by the municipality in industrial Shuwaikh.

By A Saleh