Eid Holidays

KUWAIT: The State Minister for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammed Al-Abdullah has announced that Eid Al-Fitr holidays will be three days if the first day of Eid falls on Sunday, June 25.

This indicates that June 26 and June 27 will be holidays and work will resume on June 28. However, if it falls on Monday, June 26, Sunday June 25 will be a rest day and Monday June 26 will be declared the first day of Eid.

In that case, Tuesday and Wednesday will be official holidays and Thursday will be another rest day, as it falls between two working days. Work will officially resume on Sunday, July 2.