Eid holiday to extend to Monday

KUWAIT: The Cabinet is due to endorse the Eid Al-Fitr holiday as suggested by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) in its weekly meeting tomorrow. CSC sources said Sunday and Monday, June 17 and 18, will be included in the Eid holiday whether it falls on Friday, June 15 or Saturday, June 16. The sources added that work will resume on Tuesday, June 19 and that Thursday, June 14, will be an official working day for all employees.

Eid Attire project

Kuwait Food Bank announced launching its Eid Attire project 2018 and urged benevolent donors to contribute to help provide thousands of needy families inside an outside Kuwait with Eid clothes for their children. In this regard, KFB’s manager, Salem Al-Hamar said that donations will be accepted 24/7 by calling 98885551 and 98885552, SMS to 50487 for VIVA lines and 94122 for Zain lines, through online banking at www.kuwaitfoodbank.org or through local banks.

Blood donation

Health Ministry’s acting assistant undersecretary for assisting medical services Dr Majida Al-Qattan announced launching a mobile blood donation campaign with the aim of maintaining the stability of strategic blood reserves. Qattan added the campaign launched by the beginning of the last 10 days of Ramadan until the Eid vacation aims at collecting 1,300 blood bags in order to provide safe blood and blood derivatives for all patients. “Only 750 bags have been collected so far,” she underlined, urging both citizens and expats to donate blood to save lives.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi