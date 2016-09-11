EID GREETINGS

Kuwait Times Editor-in-Chief Abd Al-Rahman Al-Alyan wishes HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al- Sabah, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Cabinet members, heads of states around the world, and all our valued readers Eid Mubarak. Kuwait Times will not be published from Sept 13 to 15. Our next issue will be published on Friday, Sept 16.