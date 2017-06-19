Eid Al-Fitr holiday starts Sunday: veteran astronomer

KUWAIT: Veteran Kuwaiti astronomer and meteorologist Dr Saleh Al-Ojairi announced that Sunday, June 25th will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr. Speaking during a visit conducted by Kuwait Science Club members on the occasion of the last 10 days of Ramadan, Ojairi hailed the efforts exerted to develop the Kuwait Science Club and the training courses it provides. Ojairi also appreciated the visit by some of the club’s board members to discuss his prediction of Eid. As the Science Club’s Honorary Chairman, Ojairi stressed that his relationship with the club goes back long years, even before the club was founded. Kuwait Science Club’s Secretary General Ali Al-Jumaa hailed the role Dr Ojairi has been playing for over 35 years. He stressed that the club members’ visit during the last 10 days of Ramadan reflect the constant cooperation between the club and its honorary chairman.

Water cut

Ministry of Electricity and Water’s (MEW) Undersecretary Mohammed Boshehri said water supply was disconnected at the Amiri Hospital on Sunday by maintenance operations within the hospital. Boshehri stressed that MEW technicians had not done any repair work inside the hospital and that it was the contractor hired by the hospital who disconnected water supplies to repair the hospital’s internal water grid.

Meeting postponed

The parliamentary interior and defense committee entrusted with investigating the forging of Kuwaiti citizenships will invite Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem to testify about the information he has, panel member MP Salah Khorsheed said. Khorsheed explained that the investigation committee had been scheduled to meet in Ramadan, but the meeting was postponed because the speaker travelled to Saudi Arabia for Omrah. “Accordingly, the meeting will be held after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday,” he underlined, noting that the committee will also receive Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah for the same reason.

Final report

A Ministry of Public Works (MPW) committee investigating the Mangaf underpass flooding submitted its final report, including four recommendations to Minister Abdul Rahman Al-Mutawa, said informed sources. The sources added that the recommendations included considering the contractor as an opponent in all 20 cases filed by citizens against MPW demanding compensation for repairing the damage to their vehicles. The recommendations also included referring the executing company to the public prosecution and referring a number of MPW employees responsible for the contract to the ministry’s legal affairs investigation department.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi