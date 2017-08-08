Egyptian President appreciates Amir’s efforts

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdelfatah Al-Sisi extolled His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his efforts to consolidate the inter-Arab unity and solidarity. President Al-Sisi received His Highness the Amir’s envoy – the First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, to discuss the latest developments of Qatar crisis in the light of Kuwait’s mediation to mend the rift in the Arab rank.

The meeting gathered Kuwait’s Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, according to a statement by the Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Alaa Youssef.

President Sisi reaffirmed support to the Kuwaiti mediation efforts and stressed the need for Qatar to address the concerns of Egypt and three other Gulf states. The two sides agreed to continue consultations and coordination closely in the coming stage based on the commendable stances of His Highness the Amir, the statement said.

At the onset of the meeting Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, accompanied by Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah delivered a letter to President Al-Sisi from His Highness the Amir on the latest developments in the region. – KUNA