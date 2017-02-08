Egyptian man on travel ban fails to flee

KUWAIT: An Egyptian man on the travel ban list failed in his attempt to leave the country undetected when he hid in the truck of a compatriot after paying him 10,000 Egyptian pounds. The man was discovered by officers on the Saudi border and was sent back along with the driver. The suspect got out of hiding and sat next to the driver when they left Kuwait’s Salmi border, but Saudi police noticed his passport did not have a Kuwaiti exit stamp. After questioning, the suspect admitted he had left illegally, so both were sent back.

Deformations

A female citizen accused a beauty center of causing deformations during laser sessions in a complaint she lodged at Maidan Hawally police station.

Harassments

A stranger kept disturbing a Palestinian woman with calls at night that included insults. The woman went to Salmiya police station and lodged a complaint. Detectives are investigating.

Missing daughter

An Iranian man sought the help of police to find his 42-year-old daughter who disappeared mysteriously from their Sabah Al-Salem residence. A missing person report was lodged and detectives are working on the case.

Prostitution

An Asian woman was taken to Farwaniya Hospital after throwing herself out of a taxi after the cabbie attempted to take her to a prostitution den. – Translated from the Arabic press