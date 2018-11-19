Egyptian envoy says ties with Kuwait to remain unaffected

KUWAIT: Egypt’s Ambassador to Kuwait Tareq El-Qouni said yesterday that ‘individual agendas’ would never succeed in denting ties with Kuwait, after a recent smear campaign targeting a Kuwaiti lawmaker. Kuwait and Egypt have long shared a strong and tightly-knit relationship, Qouni said in a statement. He appreciated the ‘positive’ comments made by Kuwait’s top lawmaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and his Egyptian counterpart Ali Abdel Aal as they sought to allay concerns that the uproar will have no bearing on bilateral ties.

The Egyptian diplomat went on to cite his meeting with Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah yesterday ahead of ministerial level talks next month. On the next round of talks, he revealed that a number of deals are expected to be sealed in a testament to the camaraderie the two nations enjoy. Jarallah also received yesterday Bhutanese Ambassador to Kuwait Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor, discussing cooperative relations and latest developments regionally and internationally.

Assistant Foreign Minister for the Deputy Foreign Minister’s Office Ambassador Ayham Al-Omar attended the meeting.

Jarallah also hosted visiting US Congress members, discussing bilateral strategic partnership and the current regional and international developments. During the encounter, the US congress members touted the significant and great role played by the State of Kuwait through its balanced foreign policy that backs regional security and stability.

The US delegation also underlined the significance of strategic partnership between both friendly countries. Ambassador Omar, Assistant for Minister for Americas Minister Plenipotentiary Reem Al-Khaled and US Ambassador to Kuwait Lawrence R Silverman were present at the encounter. – KUNA