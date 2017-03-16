Egyptian Doctor sentenced for forging medical certificate

KUWAIT: The Court Of First Instance sentenced an Egyptian doctor to two years in jail and deportation for forging a medical certificate showing that a former legal advisor at KPC was infected with hepatitis-C. The case goes back to 2014 when the doctor who worked at KOC hospital before being fired produced a certificate stating that the advisor was infected with hepatitis-C. The doctor was sacked. Investigations proved the certificate was forged, so the advisor filed a complaint, leading to the court’s sentence.

Inmate attempts suicide

A bedoon sustained fractures when he jumped from the first floor at the Central Prison in an attempt to commit suicide. An investigation will be launched to find the motive. The incident happened few days after another prisoner hanged himself in a solitary cell. A security source said the prisoner is serving a 4-year jail sentence on a felony case, and denied that he is suffering from Psychological problems. Al Rai/ Al Anbaa