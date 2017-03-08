Egyptian couple assault taxi driver

KUWAIT: An Egyptian couple asked a taxi driver to take them to an area, but got into an argument with him, so they were asked to leave the car, but things escalated and blows were exchanged. Passersby informed the interior ministry operations about the incident, and as each accused the other of assault, they were taken to the police station. The driver obtained a medical report and went back to the station, but the couple did not show up. Police charged them with assault and detectives were asked to arrest them.

A female citizen accused her two friends of beating her inside her house and stealing her phone. The citizen told Bayan police that her two friends, who happen to be sisters, stormed her house and beat her then stole her phone and escaped. Detectives are looking for the two women. – Translated from the Arabic press