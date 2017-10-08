Egypt qualify for World Cup; Amir congratulates feat

Salah goals take Egypt to Russia
CAIRO: Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah converted a stoppage-time penalty to give Egypt a dramatic 2-1 win over Congo Brazzaville yesterday and a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Salah put Egypt ahead during the second half in Alexandria only for Arnold Bouka Moutou to equalize two minutes from the end of regular time. Victory gave Egypt an uncatchable four-point lead over Uganda in Group E with one round of fixtures remaining. Uganda were held 0-0 by Ghana in Kampala Saturday.
HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi to congratulate him for the national team qualification. The Amir commended the dedication and performance of the Egyptian players and the overwhelming support they got from the Egyptian fans. HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.
Egypt last qualified for the World Cup in 1990 with the record seven-time African champions suffering numerous heartbreaking failures since. The desperation to qualify was so great ahead of the Congo match that Argentina-born Egypt coach Hector Cuper admitted he was taking medication for high blood pressure.
“I am taking hypertension medicine due to the stress I suffer from continuing criticism,” he told reporters without specifying who his critics were. Life is full of stress, but the challenge of reaching the World Cup is the toughest stress I have faced.” Egypt also beat Congo away and Ghana and Uganda at home to accumulate 12 points, with the only loss away to Uganda. – Agencies
