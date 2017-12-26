Egypt hangs 15 militants

CAIRO: Egypt hanged 15 men convicted of attacks that killed security forces in the Sinai Peninsula, security sources said yesterday, in what appears to be the largest number of executions on a single day since President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi took office in 2014. The hangings took place at two prisons in the north of the country early yesterday, the sources said. A military court issued the sentences and interior ministry officials carried out the executions simultaneously at Borj Al-Arab and Wadi Al-Natroun prisons, the sources said. Most of the militants were from Sinai region and were accused of “joining militant groups and taking part in carrying out, planning and assisting in killing a number of army and police personnel in Sinai,” the sources said.