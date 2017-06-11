Egg prices drop, beef’s on the rise

KUWAIT: Last April, Kuwait Times started a campaign to investigate the price changes of some basic commodities. Starting a month prior to Ramadan, the weekly campaign runs through the holy month.

The survey compares the prices per kilo of five different kinds of commodities sold at co-ops on a weekly basis. These items are the most popular, whose prices usually hike during Ramadan. This year we also added eggs, milk and frozen chicken to the earlier list of minced meat, chicken, tomatoes, lemons and cucumbers. Comparing the price registered last week with the prices registered this week, we noticed a drop in the price of eggs, while the beef price has increased.

Kuwait Times will be monitoring the prices of these products to check if any increases occur until the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Follow Kuwait Times next week to read our next report. Prices are the same in all co-ops for the same kind and brand of product, but may differ in other supermarkets. Also, co-ops hold weekly food festivals with discounts on fruits and vegetables.

By Nawara Fattahova