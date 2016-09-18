More efforts needed to realize development goals: Sabeeh

KUWAIT: Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, Minister of State for Planning and Development Hind Al -Sabeeh commented yesterday that the country requires further efforts to achieve the development goals set by it.

In remarks during her tour at the Ministry’s facilities, she said, “We should focus on completing the projects that are currently underway by improving performance and services offered to the public in all the governmental bodies.”

She stressed the importance of exerting more efforts to accelerate the execution of development projects in order to achieve the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al- Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of transforming Kuwait into a key investment hub. — KUNA