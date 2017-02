Educational projects cornerstone of ‘Kuwait Vision 2035’

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s human development is the essence of the ‘Kuwait Vision 2035’ project, which was launched along education projects which represented a key part to all projects related education organizations. For example, the establishment of the Sabah Al-Salem University City, new colleges, and institutes, as well as the establishment of a variety of schools equipped with all services in various areas of Kuwait. —KUNA