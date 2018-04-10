Educational Opportunities Expo

KUWAIT: Principal of Al-Raja’ school for boys Ahmed Al-Ghareeb stressed the special education department’s belief in special education school students resuming their university education. Speaking during the first Educational Opportunities Expo organized under the auspices of the special education director Salman Allafi at Al-Raja’ school, Ghareeb stressed that the expo provides senior students with a chance to closely examine the possible opportunities they might have at Kuwait University and PAAET, as well as a number of private colleges and universities in Kuwait.

Inedible food items

Ahmadi and Mubarak Al-Kabeer food and nutrition inspection teams confiscated and destroyed 56 kilos of inedible food items and filed four citations. Ahmadi inspection manager Jeza A-Daihani said that his teams closed down a warehouse in Fahaheel, destroyed 50 kilos of inedible food items, filed two citations and issued 10 warning notices. Mubarak Al-Kabeer inspection manager Abdullah Ahmed Abbas said Sabah Al-Salem teams inspected a number of stores and co-ops in Adan, where 6 kilos of food items were destroyed, two citations were filed and one warning notice was issued.

First-aid training

The Martyrs Bureau’s family Care and Guidance Department yesterday organized a first-aid training course for martyrs’ families, said department manager Ashwaq Al-Arada, noting that this course comes within a number of training courses the bureau holds to provide martyrs’ families with due care.

Teacher’s symposium

Within the activities of the 43rd educational conference organized by Kuwait Teachers Society (KTS), a symposium titled ‘Teacher Professional Development, Facts & Aspirations’ was headed by KTS Chairman Mutee’ Al-Ajmi and included lecturers Dr Bader Al-Omar (KU), ALT Supervisor General Salah Dabsha (MoE) and Dr Heba Ahmed from the World Bank.

Amending article 51

Chairman of the Private Sector Employees Union Saud Rashid Al-Hejailan stressed what he described as abuse against telecommunication employees will not be taken lightly. He also urged lawmakers to be up to their responsibilities and vote for amending article 51 of the private sector labor act to calculate indemnities effective from the date of recruitment and not from 2010, and include all citizens still in service and those who had resigned.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi