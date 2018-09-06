Educational leaders to be questioned over faulty ACs

KUWAIT: Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr Hamed Al-Azmi announced yesterday that a number of ministry leaders would be interrogated about breakdown of air-conditioning sets at schools. The minister, in his resolution, accused Undersecretary Dr Haitham Al-Athari and the assistant undersecretary for public education Fatima Al-Kandari of failure to perform their duties – namely ensuring schools’ readiness for the new scholastic year. Others who were included in the decision were staff and directors. The minister has formed two panels to grill the leaders and staff charged with slackness. – KUNA