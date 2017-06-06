Education Ministry grants 200 scholarships to expat graduates

KUWAIT: Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Mohammad Al-Fares said 200 scholarships will be given to expatriate students with the highest marks, including 50 at Kuwait University, 100 at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) and 50 as domestic scholarships in local private universities. Fares added that regulations for selecting expatriate students who deserve scholarships would be made after Kuwaiti students finished applying in July. Speaking to reporters during a special ceremony held to honor 100 students from various Arab private schools, Fares said the huge number of students with very high scores emphasizes the significant role played by these schools in preparing future generations, including both Kuwaitis and expats.

Diwaniyas

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Mohammed Al-Jabri refused licenses for setting up diwaniyas in the yards surrounding private houses as proposed by MP Musaed Al-Mutairi, explaining these blocked infrastructure projects. He also noted that licensing the process and collecting fees for it as proposed will make such an exception seem as a right citizens could not be deprived of in the future.

Housing applications

The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) plans to scrutinize old housing applications to make sure they match all conditions and regulations. Informed sources said the authority had formed a special committee to examine those applications to make sure only deserving citizens get the service. The sources added that the committee will work on updating the applicant database, excluding all citizens living abroad.

Donations violations

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor’s (MSAL) assistant undersecretary for social development affairs Hassan Kathem said four inspection teams formed by the ministry to track down and remove violations committed in collecting donations during Ramadan had filed 45 citations during the first the days of the month. Kathem explained that nine of the citations were filed against charities publishing unlicensed ads. He added that a local bank was asked to immediately remove an ad it published urging people to donate extra food.

By A Saleh