Eating healthy, jogging ideal during Ramadan

KUWAIT: People tend during the holy month of Ramadan to spend hefty amounts of money to purchase all kinds of food, paving way for consumption all the way to ‘sohoor’ (pre-dawn meal prior to fasting). This would cause weight increase due to eating unhealthy food during such holy occasion, like food heavily cooked with oil, artificial juices that contain artificial sugar. KUNA magazine ‘Al-Derisha’ (Kuwaiti dialect for window) interviewed Family Doctor Jaber Bu-Hamad to discuss the issue, and the main mistakes committed by fasting people during Ramadan.

Dr Bu-Hamad said one of the main wrong habits people incline to make is consume artificial drinks that contain manufactured sugar, along with sweets, which lets those who fast feel numb and tired after a short period of ‘iftar,’ in addition to low energy and high sugar levels in the body, which would take more time to get rid of.

He noted that deep-fried food and pastries also harm the stomach after having a relatively long period of empty stomach, which also causes increase of weight, adding that the best solution is to follow Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) teaching of having some dates, water at breaking the fast and then go to prayer time, and later eating salad and soup, followed by a small portion of the main course. Bu-Hamad said other dishes, which contains more oil, could be delayed three hours or more to allow the stomach consume the already eaten food and to be prepared for another meal.

As for sport, the doctor said practicing sport after iftar within one or two hours is the best time for those who fast, noting that little and balance jogging is better for the body. In conclusion, the doctor also cautioned diabetics prior to fasting to reduce eating sugary food and drinking a lot of water during iftar. Bu-Hamad also called on Thyroid patients to abide by their daily medical dose provided by their doctors prior fasting and after. – KUNA