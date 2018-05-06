Earthquake jolts Kabd

KUWAIT: The Kuwait National Seismic Network (KNSN) of the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) recorded yesterday an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale in eastern Kabd and southern Jahra. KISR mentioned in a press release the quake struck at 1:50 am local time at a depth of 3.7 km below the earth’s surface. Many people in Kuwait felt the jolt. Another tremor with a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale was also recorded in the same areas at 12:17 local time and at a depth of 4.7 km. – KUNA