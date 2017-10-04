Early diagnoses raises recovery chances to 80%

CAN spreads breast cancer awareness

KUWAIT: Deputy Chairman of the National Campaign for Fighting Cancer (CAN) Dr Khalid Al-Saleh said early diagnosis is the best way to fight breast cancer especially that discovering it in the first or second stages raises recovery chances to over 80 percent. He said the main message of CAN to women is that “you hold your fate in your hands and can rescue yourself by early diagnosis and recognizing symptoms of the disease.”

Dr Saleh was speaking during a press conference held Tuesday to launch the ‘You Deserve Our Care’ campaign for fighting breast cancer. He hoped that the current 40 percent of early diagnosis can be increased significantly in the coming future.

The CAN campaign, which began its activities nine years ago, includes more than 12 initiatives to spread awareness of various types of cancer, Dr Saleh said. It also focuses on changing the negative social stigmas about cancer, spreading awareness about its risks and causes which include smoking and unhealthy nutrition, as well as the importance of early diagnosis. The campaign also highlights the important role each of these topics play in the success of any treatment plan.

Dr Saleh further credited the Ministry of Health for providing all necessary means to carry out early diagnosis, which are available for both citizens and expatriates. The ministry has designated five medical centers for this purpose.

Meanwhile, CAN Board Member Dr Hussa Al-Shaheen said the current campaign will continue until October 27, 2017, and will be concluded with a horses parade on Arabian Gulf Road, then a lecture will be presented to patrons of the army officers’ club. Dr Shaheen urged women who are above the age of 40 to go for early diagnosis so that she can be cured completely if she was diagnosed with cancer.

By Abdellatif Al-Sharaa