E-passport appointment rescheduled

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Department said due to the Israa and Meraj holiday on Sunday, citizens who have appointments at electric passports service centers in the morning in Saad Al-Abdullah, Ishbelia, Adan and Fahd Al-Ahmad will have their appointments moved to Saturday from 1 pm to 9 pm.

As for those with morning appointments on Sunday in Shamiya and Mishref, they should go on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, and those with evening appointments on Sunday should also go on Wednesday and Thursday in the evening.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun