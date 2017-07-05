E-media compliance deadline on July 25

KUWAIT: The legal time allotted to adhere to Kuwait’s electronic media (e-media) law will run out on July 25, an official said yesterday. Speaking to the press, Mohammad Al-Awash, the Ministry of Information’s official spokesman and Assistant Undersecretary for Planning and Knowledge Development, said all media outlets covered by the e-media law are required to be in compliance with the law. He pointed out that those seeking permits should do so before the legal time is over. The ministry enacted the e-media law to regulate print and online media.