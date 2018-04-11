Dusty, unstable weather

KUWAIT: The low pressure air southwest of Kuwait yesterday led to thunderstorms, dusty winds with low visibility of less than 1,000 meters in most areas, said an official at the Meteorological Center Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi. The thunderstorms hit the south of Kuwait as unpredictable weather continues until today, Al-Qarawi said. The dust carried by storms is moving from north and south of Kuwait as well as rain in some areas.

Meanwhile, air traffic at Kuwait International Airport was normal yesterday, despite the current unstable weather, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Horizontal visibility is currently at 1,500 meters conforming to the allowed visibility standards for landing and takeoff. Kuwait is currently witnessing low visibility as a result of the dust dominating various areas of the country.- Agencies