Dust storm hits Kuwait

KUWAIT: Kuwait was hit by a heavy dust storm yesterday, caused by strong winds with speeds exceeding 70 kilometers per hour. The strong winds resulted from the Indian monsoon season which is currently affecting Kuwait, weather forecaster Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said in a statement yesterday.

Powerful northwesterly winds usually reduce visibility in open areas, leading to a seven-foot rise in sea levels, Qarawi added. Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry had issued severe weather warnings across the country, calling on drivers to take extra precaution due to impaired visibility.

In the meantime, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that operations at Kuwait international airport continued normally despite the current weather conditions. – KUNA