Durra opens recruitment of domestic helpers from Philippines

Company sets recruitment cost at KD 850 per maid

KUWAIT: Al-Durra Domestic Helpers Company’s Chairman Ali Al-Kandari announced opening of recruiting domestic helpers from the Philippines after the resolution of the recent crisis, adding that the recruitment cost would be KD 850 per maid. Kandari added that recruitment will officially open in a few days, starting with limited numbers. Notably, recruitment of Filipina maids had been suspended for around 10 months after a maid was killed in Kuwait.

Replacement policy

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah stressed that the ministry is committed to applying the government’s ‘replacement policy’ in all public positions occupied by expats. Responding to an inquiry by MP Abdulkareem Al-Kandari about the number of expats in his ministry, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled stressed that only one expat over 55 is working in a public position as an advisor, while 24 others work in assistant technical jobs as couriers, assistant electricians, office boys and assistant office boys, electricians, waiters, assistant chefs and drivers, whose contracts had been renewed because their services are needed. He added that the total number of expats working for the ministry is 135, including only five in public positions as advisor, senior legal advisor, translator, typist and technician.

Jordanian universities

The National Bureau for Academic Accreditation and Education Quality is currently reviewing lists of accredited Arab universities, said informed sources, noting that a new list of accredited Jordanian universities will be released soon. The sources added that accredited universities are determined according to their academic levels and performance.

By A Saleh