Drunk policeman arrested at seafront

KUWAIT: A drunken policeman in uniform danced by the seafront with families and women around. A police patrol was sent to the area and arrested the policeman, despite resistance. He was sent to concerned authorities.

Smuggling foiled

Nuwaiseeb customs foiled an attempt by a citizen to travel with heroin and Captagon tablets to Saudi Arabia. The citizen seemed nervous, so officers searched his vehicle and found two envelopes of heroin, 23 Captagon and 52 Seroquel tablets. He was arrested and handed to police. – Translated from the Arabic press