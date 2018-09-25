Drunk man crashes into car

KUWAIT: A car owner called the police after another car had crashed into it. When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered that the driver was drunk. When police asked for his papers he argued and claimed to be an advisor for a major company. Later, orders were issued to arrest him and he was taken to the nearest police station to face charges.

Strange gunshot

An Indian was rushed to the emergency room to administer treatment for a bullet wound in his foot. The Indian claimed to be walking back home when suddenly a bullet hit him, this was later verified by a passersby who told police the same. The passerby went along with the paramedics who rushed to the scene. Detectives are working on the case.

Fake detective

Detectives arrested a citizen for posing as a fake detective in order to scare expats and rob them. This was not the first time as the man has had a record of impersonating law officers before. Detectives identified the suspect and then located him. He resisted fiercely before his eventual arrest.

Wrongful insult

A non-commissioned officer in the palace of justice accused a trainee of insulting him in front of other officers. The insult occurred when he was asked to sit in a designated place for the public and stay well away from the lawyer’s seats. The trainee now faces charges of insulting a public employee while on duty. — Al-Rai