Drunk man assault ex-brother-in-law

KUWAIT: Hawally police arrested a drunk man who assaulted his ex-brother-in-law at his workplace. Meanwhile, Jahra police arrested a citizen wanted over a KD 40,000 claim at Saad Al-Abdullah City. She was sent to concerned authorities.

Bootlegger caught

Mubarak Al-Kabeer police arrested an Asian man who drove in the wrong direction in an attempt to escape from patrol officers. Police found 50 liquor bottles in his car. He was sent to concerned authorities.

Decision overruled

The administrative appeals court overruled a decision by Saad Al-Abdullah Security Science Academy for the academic year 2015/2016 to exclude a student from being accepted at the police college, and to re-register him following a complaint filed on his behalf. Lawyer Sharyan Al- Sharyan said the student meets all admission conditions and was examined by a medical committee that decided the student’s condition does not affect him from training and that he is physically fit to carry out his job. Despite this, he was excluded from being accepted at the Saad Al- Abdullah academy. The court said the administration did not give any reasons for its decision although the court gave it an opportunity to explain. But it did not present its defense nor submitted documents to answer the complaint, which worked as evidence in favor of the student.

Child abuse

A citizen took her minor son to Sabah Al-Salem police station and told officers that he was sexually abused by an 18-year-old man. The prosecutor ordered the arrest of the suspect and sent both to the juvenile prosecution.

Vehicle stolen

A Bangladeshi man reported his car was stolen at Waha police station. He said the car was stolen on Jan 15 and that he looked for it at the impounding garage because policemen told him it is a 1999 model car and may have been taken there by the interior ministry or municipality. — Translated from the Arabic press