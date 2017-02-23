Drugs via sea? Suspects arrested

KUWAIT: Marine security men arrested a gang of four persons who attempted to smuggle drugs into the country via sea. Radars spotted a boat picking what is thought to be drugs. 103 pieces of drugs were found.

MoI rewards officers

Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt General Suleiman Al-Fahad has rewarded Assistant Undersecretary for Criminal Security Maj General Abdelhameed Al-Awadhi along with several officers and policemen from the Criminal Detectives Department. Lt General Al-Fahad conveyed greetings of Deputy Premier, Interior Minister Lt Gen (Rt) Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah. He told them they deserve to be appreciated for their sincere efforts and outstanding performance. The officers were rewarded for solving more than 100 cases of vehicle thefts in a short time, and arresting four gangs that used to dismantle cars and smuggle them abroad.

Jabriya building fire

Hawally Fire Center responded to a call about a fire in a Jabriya building. The fire started on the third floor. The building was evacuated and trapped people were rescued. No injuries were reported.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun