Drugs found in Farwaniya; Policewoman arrested

KUWAIT: Two Egyptians were sent to the Drugs Control General Department after being caught with various drugs. A police patrol in Farwaniya stopped a car driven by an Egyptian man and upon conducting a search, two bags of shabu, the local term for meth, and eight tablets of Tramadol were found. The same patrol noticed another expat walking in an open area suspiciously. They stopped the man and a search of his person found a stick of hashish and a used joint. The man was arrested.

A policewoman was arrested at a check point, as she was discovered to be wanted on financial case. She was sent to concerned authorities.

Girl missing

A citizen’s daughter went missing after she went out with a friend for dinner. She asked the friend to leave her walking alone for a while, and she was having a phone conversation, then hung up all of a sudden and disappeared. The friend told the girl’s mother who informed police.

Car parking dispute

A citizen was attacked by three of his neighbor’s children because of a dispute over a car parking spot in Farwaniya area. A security source said the citizen went to the police station with a medical report stating that he had a cut on his head as well as various bruises on his body. He told police the injuries were caused by his neighbor’s children due to a dispute over a parking spot between his house and that of the attackers. Investigations are underway. – Translated from the Arabic press