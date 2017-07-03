Drug trafficking gang busted

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Department said criminal security busted a gang that sells drugs in the country. The bust was made following information that the gang used a place to meet in a Kabd farm, where they were arrested. Drugs and money collected from the sales were also found. Gang members were sent to concerned authorities.

Farwaniya fire

Firefighters tackled a blaze that erupted in a second-floor apartment in Farwaniya yesterday. No injuries were reported. Meanwhile, investigations opened to determine the cause of the fire.

Funerals

Director of the Funeral Affairs Department at Kuwait Municipality Dr Faisal Al-Awadhi said due to high temperatures during the summer, and in order to ease matters for the families of the deceased during funerals, a decision was made to allow funerals to be held at 9:00 am as usual and after Asr prayers, and after Isha prayers during July, August and September. He said 143 people were buried during the evening period in Ramadan, adding that the number of the dead that were prepared and buried in Kuwait during June was 499, while 77 bodies were sent outside the country.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun