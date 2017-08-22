Drug suspects nabbed ; 10 companies busted by residency detectives

KUWAIT: The Drugs Control General Department arrested an expat with 5 kg of “chemical” and a sensitive scale. Information was received about the suspect’s activities and he was arrested in his house, where the drug was found. Meanwhile, an Asian was arrested for bringing in a large quantity of drugs through a land border outlet. When his truck was searched, nearly 2 kg of heroin and one kilogram of shabu were found. The suspect said he delivers it to an Arab, who was also arrested.

Gang busted

Detectives busted a gang that forged seals, stamps and documents in violation of the law and without security approval. The gang comprised of eight expats of various nationalities, who operated a press and made seals for persons in exchange of money without checking their identity or an official letter from the department asking for the documents.

Residency detectives

Residency detectives busted 10 companies with 69 workers under their sponsorship. The companies had commercial licenses and excess labor although they are closed and do not conduct any activity.

Minister visits patients

Health Minister Jamal Al-Harbi visited Boston pediatrics hospital and checked on the children treated there along with their families and review their treatment plans. Harbi met the hospital’s management to remove the difficulties patients face and discussed means of developing the medical situation in Kuwait.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun