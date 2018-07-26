Drug smugglers arrested at sea

KUWAIT: A citizen and a non-Kuwaiti were arrested with 22 kg of hashish they fished out from the sea, said security sources. Case papers indicate that coastguards and narcotics police had been tipped off concerning the suspects’ plans to smuggle drugs by sea into the country. The sources added that detectives closely watched the site where the drugs had been floating and waited for the suspects until they pulled the entire consignment into their boat, before arresting them. The suspects confessed that the drugs belong to an Iranian drug dealer who had given them the coordinates to pick up the consignment and deliver it in Kuwait, in return for a commission.

Separately, an Egyptian was rushed to hospital when a police patrol found him sleeping in the street after overdosing on drugs. Security sources said the man is an illegal resident and had 10 hashish joints and 36 illicit pills.

Technician falls to death

An interior design technician was killed after he lost his balance and fell from an under-construction building in Mahboula, said security sources, noting that on arriving at the scene, paramedics found the man had suffered multiple fractures and serious injuries that killed him instantly.

Cig smuggling foiled

Nuwaiseeb custom inspectors arrested a Gulf national with of 3,000 packs of cigarettes hidden in his vehicle in an attempt to smuggle them into Saudi Arabia, said security sources, noting that each traveler is only permitted to have 20 packs on departing.

Diesel thieves nabbed

Two Pakistanis were arrested for stealing diesel from rig number 108 in Um Naga desert, said security sources, adding that the suspects were arrested red-handed and referred to relevant authorities.

Liquor busts

Two Asians were arrested in Jleeb with 33 liquor bottles hidden in their vehicle. Security sources said the suspects are illegal residents and they were immediately sent to Talha prison pending deportation. Another Asian was arrested while drinking in the Amghara scrap yard, said security sources, noting that the suspect was spotted by a police patrol walking in an unsteady manner with a liquor bottle in his hand. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai and Al-Anbaa