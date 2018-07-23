Drug prevention coordination meeting held

KUWAIT: Based on the Instructions of Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah to continue the national campaign for the prevention of drugs as a top priority and to cooperate with government and non-government bodies to face the drugs problem in Kuwait, a coordination meeting was held between the Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Department, the Drugs Control General Department (DCGD) and Kuwait University which focused on a presentation by the DCGD on the security and criminal strategy to stop the growing drugs and psychoactive pill problem in the state. This was followed by a presentation of Relations and Security Information Department’s “Wayakum” awareness project to prevent the use of drugs.

The meeting discussed finding new mechanisms for effective cooperation in the field of drug prevention. An agreement was reached to have preventive plans for those specialized in early detection of drugs use, besides specialized courses in the field of early detection and prevention of drugs use.

Municipality campaign

Kuwait Municipality’s Public Relations Department said that the supervision and services follow up department in Ahmadi issued 139 citations for signboard violations. Department Director Saad Al-Shaibah said supervision of stores has been increased to make sure licenses are valid. He said 139 citations were issued for not maintaining outside signs, not placing the store license in a clearly visible place and adding signs without licensing. He said 2,906 random signboards were removed.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun