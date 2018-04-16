Drug overdose kills youngster

KUWAIT: A young man died of an overdose while another barely made it to the hospital and was saved. The two were using drugs when the incident took place, and led to the arrest of the second suspect. Police received a call about a death in Hawally, so police and paramedics responded and discovered that the death was the result of an overdose. Detectives then found out another person was receiving treatment at Mubarak Hospital. He was placed under custody, and police are waiting for his condition to improve so he can face legal action.

Diwaniya fight

Two men who were at a diwaniya to offer condolences started a fight, as others tried to break it up. A source said a citizen told police he was beaten and insulted by his relative in front of others. Police are investigating.

Officer busted smoking

Environment police caught a police captain lighting a cigarette inside his station, and issued him a citation that was sent to the authority. A source said environment officers made a surprise visit to the police station to make sure of compliance with environmental laws, when they noticed smoke was emanating from the officer’s room. The source said the officer will be referred to the prosecution unless a fine is paid.

Smuggling foiled

A man was caught with 21 pieces of hashish while attempting to enter Kuwait through the Abdaly border crossing. Customs officers noticed the Filipino was nervous while driving his truck through the gate. They searched him physically, but nothing was found. They then searched the truck and found the drugs in the cabin. The man was arrested and told authorities he was planning to sell the illicit substance in Kuwait. He was sent to concerned authorities.

Arson

Firemen prevented a catastrophe when they put out a fire a citizen started at his parents’ house. The suspect’s parents lodged a complaint against him, adding that he has a file at the psychiatric hospital. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai