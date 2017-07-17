Drug dealers caught

KUWAIT: Criminal security men busted a network of people on charges of drug trafficking. Detectives verified the authenticity of information received about the suspects’ activity, then sent an undercover agent to buy drugs from one of the suspects who was arrested during the exchange. The suspect told police about the source of the drugs; a man who was arrested with shabu (meth), and he in turn led them to a third person who was busted with possession of 30 grams. The third person led police to a fourth man in Farwaniya, who was arrested with possession of 170 grams of shabu and more than 100 Tramadol tablets. The suspects were sent to concerned authorities.