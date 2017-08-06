Drug dealer holds family hostage

KUWAIT: A bedoon beat his parents and young sisters while under the influence of drugs. He locked them up in their Sulaibiya house and slashed his father with an axe, then stabbed himself before the arrival of policemen, who controlled him with difficulty. A security source said preliminary investigations revealed the suspect is unemployed, and a police flasher was found in his car. His father said he was active in peddling drugs, and when his family attempted to stop him, he became angry and acted the way he did. Both father and son were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Child drowns

A five-year-old girl drowned when she was playing near a pool, and her family’s attempts to resuscitate her failed. A source said a call was received about the incident in the chalets area, and police and paramedics rushed to the scene. Paramedics did their best to revive the victim, to no avail. Forensics men went to the scene and sent the body to the coroner.

Theft

A citizen went to Rumaithiya polyclinic to take an insulin shot, and when he returned to his car five minutes later, he found it was broken into with KD 90 missing from his wallet, which the thief left behind. The victim reported the incident to Rumaithiya police, who referred the case to detectives.- Translated from the Arabic press