Drug dealer arrested with 4 kg of shabu

KUWAIT: Drug Control General Department (DCGD) officers arrested a man with possession of four kilograms of shabu (methamphetamine), an unidentified liquid material and a sensitive scale. The Arab man was arrested inside his house, where he confessed to preparing the shabu for sale.

Separately, Fahaheel firemen tackled a blaze that engulfed a vehicle on King Fahad Road near Sabahiya. No injuries were reported in the incident. Meanwhile, an investigation was opened to determine the cause of the fire.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun