Drug addict threatens mother and sister; dad files complaint

KUWAIT: A man told police that his son is an addict and represents a danger to the rest of the family. He said his son threatened his mother and sisters with a knife and demanded KD 1,000, so they gave him the money, and he left the house. The father lodged a complaint and asked police to arrest his son, who always started fights and destroyed things if he did not get what he wanted to buy drugs. The man was arrested while driving on King Fahd Road, and police found the money, drugs paraphernalia and two illicit pills with him. He was sent to concerned authorities.

Drug suspect nabbed

Two policemen arrested a citizen with nine envelopes of shabu and an axe. The two policemen were on a routine patrol when they saw the suspect’s car parked in a remote area, so they went to check it. They immediately realized the suspect was in an abnormal condition, so he was arrested. Policemen found nine envelopes of shabu which he said were for sale to his customers. He was taken to concerned authorities. – Al-Rai/Al-Anbaa