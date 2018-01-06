Drug addict shoots wife dead over disputes related to his addiction

KUWAIT: A drug addict shot his wife dead and then turned himself in to police yesterday. The woman, Saudi, died from a gunshot wound in the chest after her husband, a 42-year-old Kuwait, shot her due to family disputes over his addiction, according to his statements to police. The body was recovered by the coroner, and the suspect was taken to the proper authorities for further action. This crime happened nearly two weeks following a similar case in which a man confessed to killing his pregnant wife in Taima while he was under the influence of drugs, according to police.

Two-boat collision

Two people died in a two-boat collision reported recently at the entrance of Fahaheel Sea Club. Firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene after an accident was reported between two fishing boats; one carrying two Kuwaiti citizens and the other two Egyptian men. One Kuwaiti man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the body of one of the two Egyptians was later found by fishermen in a nearby area. The other two people were sent to hospital for treatment of injuries they sustained as a result of the accident. An investigation was opened.

Road accidents

Two people died and a third was injured in two separate accidents reported recently. In the first accident, a motorcycle collided with a road sign on Arabian Gulf Road, and the motorcyclist, Kuwaiti, died on the scene. The other accident was reported at King Fahad Road, and left a 24-year-old Kuwaiti dead and another citizen injured. Separately, fourteen Asian workers sustained injuries when a bus carrying them flipped over on Fourth Ring Road. The injured people were taken to Farwaniya and Sabah hospitals.

Attempted murder

Three Nepalese men were charged with attempted murder after throwing a compatriot from the fifth floor over a dispute. Police received a call about the fall and arrested the suspects who first claimed the victim threw himself out, but investigations proved otherwise. The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

KD 20,000 theft

Detectives are investigating the theft of KD 20,000 in cash from a citizen’s house. Suspects include a haris (janitor) who was allowed to deal with a fire inside his apartment. The citizen received a call from the haris regarding smoke coming from the apartment, and gave him permission to enter. The citizen returned home to see a only burnt pillow, and then discovered that KD 20,000 were missing from the cupboard. Separately, 20 gas cylinders and 20 microwaves were stolen from a citizen’s store in Mangaf. A complaint was lodged. In another case, a citizen told Abu Hlaifa police that KD 370 in cash were stolen from his car while it was parked in front of a house in Mahboula.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and agencies