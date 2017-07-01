Drug addict dies in hospital

KUWAIT: Three men rushed their friend to the hospital, but he died after abusing ‘chemical’ drug; a variety of Spice with added chemicals, inside a car. A source said the three friends took the victim to Mubarak Hospital unconscious, but he was declared dead. The men admitted using drugs in the car. They were arrested and will face further legal action. The body of the deceased was recovered by the coroner who will submit a report on the circumstances of the man’s death.

Collapsed

The body of an American was recovered by the coroner after being found in the flat of a Filipina in Fintas. The Filipina called police, telling them an American fell ill in her flat, so police and paramedics went to the flat and found out the man was dead. The Filipina said the American was visiting her and collapsed suddenly. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Swindling

A citizen accused an Egyptian of swindling him out of KD 2,000, the value of car spare parts. When police checked on him, they found him wanted over nine cases. The citizen said he agreed with the Egyptian to import spare parts for his car and paid him KD 2,000, and the Egyptian told him it will take a week. The citizen repeatedly called the Egyptian but he did not respond.

False claims

Hawally detectives uncovered the false claims of a citizen of being swindled by another who sold him two rings with precious stones. They found he was attempting to sell them at a higher price, and when he failed, he claimed an expert told him they were fake. Investigations are underway.

Officer assaulted

A Syrian woman went to a Jahra police station to file a complaint and was very upset. She argued with an officer there, insulted and hit him, injuring his hand. Colleagues of the officer brought her under control and she was charged with assault and insulting and official. Investigations are underway. – Translated from the Arabic press