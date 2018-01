Drop in temperature

KUWAIT: Meteorologist Abdul Aziz Al-Qarawi expected a noticeable drop in temperature today with few clouds, light to moderate northwesterly wind (15-35 kph) and 2-5-meter-high waves. Qarawi also expected temperatures to keep dropping tomorrow to reach a minimum of 9 Celsius, amid cloudy weather. He forecast cold weather to continue until Friday, before it gets warmer on Saturday.

By A Saleh