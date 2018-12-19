Drone used to smuggle 5kg drugs into Kuwait

KUWAIT: This picture released by the Interior Ministry shows drugs caught with a suspect who was arrested yesterday, along with a drone that he used to smuggle the drugs into Kuwait

KUWAIT: The Drugs Control General Department arrested a citizen with four kilograms of shabu and one kilogram of hashish, along with a drone used in smuggling drugs from a neighboring country. A security source said a warrant was obtained, and an undercover agent was sent to the suspect to buy drugs. The suspect did not feel safe during the exchange and deliberately collided with a police patrol car, but he was stopped and the drugs were found with him. Police found more drugs and a large drone in his house. The suspect confessed to using the drone for smuggling drugs.

Salmiya fire

Fire broke out in a Salmiya building yesterday. Salmiya and Bidaa fire stations responded and found the fire was on the ground floor. Residents were evacuated and the fire was put out. No injuries were reported. Meanwhile, an investigation was opened to determine the cause of the fire.

Safety conditions

Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) Deputy Director General for the Prevention Sector Maj Gen Khalid Abdullah Fahd said the directorate adopted a new unified system of safety conditions and preventive supervision to be implemented from January. The announcement was made during a seminar at the prevention sector for directors and superiors to be oriented with the new guidelines. Separately, Director General of KFSD Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrad headed an official delegation to the Netherlands to check the most modern fire equipment to deal with rain and floods that are made by a prominent company.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun