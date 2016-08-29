Drivers’ ban

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry has reactivated a law under which expatriates who leave Kuwait after working there as mandoubs (company representatives) or drivers are not allowed to return back to the country unless after two years from the exit date.

The decision comes after the ministry detected manipulation in which an employee would agree with his employer to be hired as a representative or driver in order to get an exception to obtain a driver’s license.

The employee would then leave the country and come back later for another job while retaining their licenses, the sources explained. — Al-Anbaa