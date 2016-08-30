Driver killed in 6th Ring Road accident

KUWAIT: An Asian driver was killed when the car he was driving flipped over several times on Sixth Ring Road near the shooting range. Jahra occupational fire center rushed to the scene and found the driver dead, and handed his body to forensic authorities. A case was filed to investigate the causes of the accident.

Meanwhile, a vehicle flipped over on King Fahd Road. Qurain fire center dealt with the accident and the injured driver was rescued and handed to paramedics. A case was filed for investigations.

Separately, two vehicles collided between Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh and Abdullah Al-Mubarak, so Jleeb fire center responded and found a man trapped in a vehicle. Parts of the car were cut and he was freed. He was injured in the shoulder. In another incident, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate’s (KFSD) public relations and information department said a truck flipped over near Naseem roundabout. Jahra occupational fire center responded, with backup from Jahra fire center, and the truck was pulled aside.

Fires

Fire broke out in a cement company in Mina Abdullah. Umm Al-Haiman fire center, backed by Mina Abdullah fire center, responded and found out the fire was in the tire dump. The fire was contained and kept from spreading, then sand was heaped on the fire to put it out. No injuries were reported. Meanwhile, fire broke in trees in Sabah Al-Nasser, which was fought by Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh center. The fire was limited, contained and put out in 10 minutes.

Inappropriate decal

The Ministry of Interior’s relations and security information department said police arrested a man who placed an inappropriate decal on his car. It said the sticker was seen on social media, then concerned authorities identified and located him, and he was arrested and sent to concerned authorities.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun