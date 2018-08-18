Driver dies after dump truck fell off bridge

KUWAIT: A dump truck driver was killed when his truck flipped over and fell from a bridge on King Fahd Road. Nuwaiseeb fire station men responded to an emergency call reporting the accident and dealt with it. An investigation was opened into the case.

Fires

Firemen fought a brushfire in Mahboula. No injuries were reported. Mangaf, Fahaheel, Mishref and backup stations dealt with the fire that covered an area of 2,000 sq m. Firemen also fought another blaze in trees behind Sulaibikhat club. The fire covered an area of 500 sq m. Meanwhile, firemen put out a fire in a Fahaheel apartment. Two persons who were inside the apartment sustained minor injuries. Firemen evacuated the building upon arrival and handed the injured to paramedics.

Woman murdered

Ahmadi detectives are investigating a homicide case opened in the death of an Ethiopian woman who is believed to have been murdered in her Ahmadi home. A security source said detectives are waiting for the forensics report, adding that if foul play is confirmed, all those close to the victim will be questioned including her husband, who called the police. The woman’s mobile phone will also be checked.

Newborn found

Police received a call from a citizen who said that he found a newborn near a family vehicle, so police and detectives went to the area and the infant was taken to hospital. Detectives who worked on the case for three weeks learned the mother is the Filipina helper that works for the female sponsor, Al-Rai reported. The woman said she did not notice any signs of pregnancy in her helper, but the helper admitted she was the mother.

Work mishap

A security source said an Indian air conditioning technician fell from a scaffold that was two meters high, and was transferred to Adan Hospital in critical condition. An investigation was opened into the case.

Fight

A bedoon man accused three Iraqi nationals of beating him and his children in front of their house using knives in Rabiya. Police received a call about a fight, so they responded and found the fight was due to differences over a divorce. They were sent to the prosecution.

Assault

Naeem detectives arrested a citizen for stabbing a compatriot and slashing his hands. A security source said a man was brought to hospital bleeding profusely and was admitted to the ICU. The young man told police that two men had attacked him. Detectives were able to arrest one of them, who confessed to committing the attack. Police are in the process of arresting the second suspect.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies