Driver crashes into Shamiya bank branch

KUWAIT: A citizen suffered bruises after his car crashed into a Shamiya bank branch. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene and found the citizen suffered a medical episode, causing the accident. He was rushed to the hospital.

Threats and insult

“Behave, otherwise I will smash you and your office”. This is what a citizen told a bank manager, as a dispute occurred while she was preparing a transaction. Bank employees prevented matters from escalating. The manager called police, but the suspect had already left, so she went to the police station and lodged a complaint. The suspect is being summoned to face charges of threats and insult.

Employees’ union

Responding to reports about the ministry’s civilian employees’ union, the relations and security information department at the interior ministry said that the security establishment complies with the law and rules that regulate the mechanism of work and seniority. It said that all employees are an indivisible part of the working system, and their efforts are very clear in making achievements and the progress the ministry is witnessing at the current time. The department said the administrative affairs department has an integral role in meeting the interests of employees according to the civil service law, and exerts all efforts to resolve any obstacles that employees may face.

Crackdowns

Municipality branches in Jahra and Ahmadi carried out a campaign which resulted in removing 50 unlicensed facilities – 40 in Jahra and 10 in Ahmadi.

Travel ban

Farwaniya detectives arrested an Egyptian man who works at the sentences implementation department after he colluded with a citizen and a compatriot in lifting a travel ban for KD 400. Farwaniya detectives received tips about the Egyptian’s activity, so they got a warrant and sent an undercover agent to him to remove the travel ban on him, and he was arrested red-handed.

Thieves identified

Forensics officers collected evidence unidentified thieves may have left behind when they stole KD 8,500. A security source said a lawyer lodged a complaint saying the company he works for was broken into and a safe was cracked open.

Prostitution

Police discovered the activity of Asian prostitutes who promote immoral services through an app to attract customers along with the price of each service they offer. These women arrived in Kuwait as masseuses, but they posted their phone numbers on an application with their nude images, and asked those who wish to contact them to use “hi” as a code word. As soon the code reaches the girl’s phone, the client receives a price list: “KD 30 for one shot, KD 60 for one hour”. The girl then sends more photos of her along with the address. The women promote their activities publicly, which raises questions on the influence they rely on and why they are not afraid of legal action. Vice detectives continue fighting such illicit activities.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun